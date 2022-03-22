Where to get free lunches for Sacramento City Unified students during strike

The district said pre-bagged meals will be available at each school site.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District said students are still be able to access school meals during the strike.

There will also be several large mobile drive-up distributions at community locations between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Those location include:

Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Ave.

YMCA, 2021 W. St.

Boys and Girls Club, 5212 Lemon Hill

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave.

Old Florin Tech School, 24th and Florin

Raley’s Supermarket, 4690 Freeport Blvd.

Raley’s Supermarket, 8391 Folsom Blvd.

Clayton B. Wire Campus, 5100 El Paraiso Ave.

Floyd Farms | 401 A McClatchy Way. Floyd Farms is walk-up only and students who pick up a meal on Friday can receive free books.

"We know this is a time of stress and uncertainty for our families and assure you that we are doing everything possible to avert this strike and keep our students safe and learning," the district wrote in a statement.

A deal has not been reached between the SCUSD and Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU Local 1021.The district has canceled classes since Wednesday, March 23.

The school district will also continue to hold COVID-19 events during the strike. Families looking for COVID-19 tests or vaccine clinics can click HERE for available times and dates at SCUSD locations.

