Sierra College working on fixing ransomware attack

The attack on the college's online systems is happening during finals week for the students.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College is having technical difficulties with the college's website and other online systems due to a ransomware attack.

Sierra College said that they are working with law enforcement and other cybersecurity and forensic experts to help them investigate the attack and bring the systems back online.

"We want our students, their parents, and the Sierra College community to know that we place a high value on maintaining the integrity and security of the data we hold in our systems. We also want everyone to know that we are working diligently to restore operations," Josh Morgan, spokesperson for Sierra College, said in a statement.

An update on online services from Sierra College. pic.twitter.com/0RJZ4774bp — Sierra College (@SierraCollege) May 20, 2021

The college said on their Twitter page that there were issues with the website and their online portal, mySierra, on Wednesday, possibly meaning the issues started then.

