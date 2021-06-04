Most of Sierra College systems back online after ransomware attack

Sierra College said that most of their systems have been restored and people can now register for the summer and fall semesters.

ROCKLIN, Calif — Sierra College is mostly back online after a ransomware attack in May.

Sierra College said that most of its systems have been restored and people can now register for the summer and fall semesters.

"This week we restored most of our systems and are getting back to our focus on teaching and learning," the college said in a statement.

The college is continuing to work with law enforcement and security experts in the investigation of the ransomware attacks. They said that the attack impacted several servers and hundreds of desktop computers.

Sierra College said that during the attack, some of the information was encrypted by "malicious software, malware, that limited our access to important information." Now they have access to most of that information and have been able to bring most of their services back online.

"Attacks like these are unfortunately not rare, and in the past few months have impacted some of the largest universities and companies in the world. We’re going to keep improving our security so we can keep providing accessible, affordable access to higher education," Sierra College said in a statement.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the college has not found any evidence of personal information being stolen or credentials to log into student accounts, like Gmail, but Sierra College is asking all students and employees to reset their passwords.

