EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Office of Education has announced closures for multiple schools in their area.

Announced closures for Feb. 19 include:

Camino Union School District

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Silver Fork School District

Pollock Pines Elementary School District took to social media to announce their closure. The narrow roads, icy conditions, and issues with power going out contributed to the closure. An update is expected in the afternoon on Feb. 19.

Other schools will be having delayed starts.

Delayed starts: (No Extended Day morning programs)

Black Oak Mine Unified School District - 2 hour delayed start

Gold Oak Union School District – 2 hour delayed start

On social media, the Black Oak Mine Unified School District announced the impact was due to snowmelt and overnight freezing temperatures. The delayed start will push their pick-up and start times back by two hours.

Students at Otter Creek will also attend at Georgetown School while buses will only pick up and drop off as far as the Buckeye stop.