SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Riverview Retirement Community is putting its own spin on back-to-school photos this year.

The retirement community posted photos of their members that have information such as their name, age, where they went to school and what advice they would give to students.

"In the back to school spirit, our residents wanted to share some advice to all the kids who are headed to school this fall," a Facebook post by the group said.

Advice from the residents to current students included to volunteer, be kind to other students and to keep following their dreams.

Some of the residents graduated from Spokane area schools, such as North Central High School and Lewis and Clark High School.

