Watch Live: Protest planned outside St. Francis High School over reports of racism, bullying

The incident that's sparking the current controversy happened two years ago, however, the photo of the student in Blackface was recently added to social media.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protests by current and former students of St. Francis High School along with activists are planned for Wednesday afternoon as the private school deals with a new round of racial incidents among students.

A white student altered a selfie to show herself in blackface to impersonate a Black classmate. Blackface is considered to be offensive and dates back to before the Civil War, a time where Black people were considered property and excluded from rights and opportunities afforded to white Americans.

A rally began East Portal Park at 10:30 a.m. where the group of students, alumni and the Black Parent Group gathered before marching to St. Francis High School in Sacramento.

At noon, the Black Parent Group will then hold a press conference outside the school to address the photo and the school's history of racism. Members of the Black Justice Sacramento and additional social justice organizations plan to be present too.

St. Francis will close the campus today through the end of the week. All classes will switch to distance learning and all after-school activities have been canceled.

The high school launched what they called the Racial Reconciliation Plan in response to the allegations in 2020. Last week a St. Francis High School spokesperson released a statement calling the student's actions unacceptable and disciplinary actions were taken.

The spokesperson also said there is still more that needs to done to honor the school's commitment to supporting healing for students and families of color, specifically their Black and African-American students.

"I want to acknowledge how incredibly upsetting this is for everyone," Principal Elias Mendoza said in a letter to the school."

