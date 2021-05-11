Student taken into custody after stabbing at Turlock High School

Police said the incident happened Friday morning. The school was placed on lockdown until around 10:30 a.m.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after school officials said a student allegedly stabbed another student.

According to a Facebook post by Turlock High School, two students got into a fight Friday morning, resulting in the stabbing. Turlock police tweeted one suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police say there are are no other suspects at this time.

The school lockdown was in place until around 10:30 a.m.

"School will remain in session with our regular bell schedule. Parents who would like to pick up their student from school may do so in the front office," Turlock High School said in its Facebook post.

