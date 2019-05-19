"Proud to be the daughter of an immigrant mother who had the courage to leave everything behind so that her children could have a better future."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Josselyn Sanchez's powerful words, accompanied by graduation photos of herself and her mother in a Salinas agricultural field, have been liked by 2,647 people and shared nearly 400 times since she posted on Twitter.

ABC10 got in touch ahead of Josselyn's Sunday graduation from Sac State, to learn about how her mother's story shaped Josselyn's journey to Sacramento.

The most striking photo by photographer Eric Montoya is the image of Josselyn handing her college diploma to her mom, Silvia.

SALINAS, Calif.: Sac State grad Josselyn Sanchez hands her college diploma to her mom Silvia - near the fields Silvia worked in when she was pregnant with Josselyn. | Photo: Eric Montoya Photography

The agricultural fields in Salinas aren't just any field though. Josselyn told ABC10 that her mom suggested that location because those are the fields that Sylvia worked in when she was new to the United States, working until just before she gave birth to Josselyn.

"My mom always tells me that you always need to know where you come from to know where you're going," Josselyn said, adding that handing the diploma to her mom symbolizes all of the hard work her mom did to get her to graduation.

"She left all of her family, and she did it for us," Josselyn said, wiping tears from her eyes. "She did it for us so that we could have better opportunities."

Sylvia immigrated to the United States from Guanajuato, Mexico before she was 20, already pregnant with Josselyn. With two sons still in Mexico, Sylvia set out to the U.S. all alone, with the dream that all three of her children would soon be together, the American dream available to them.

"That's the reason I really want to dedicate (my graduation) to her because it's the reason she came over here," Josselyn said, wiping tears from her eyes. "It's the reason why so many parents come over here...for their kids to have better futures."

Sanchez will be the first in her family to graduate from college. The only secret she kept from her mom while working toward her degree - was that she was going to graduate early.

In just three years, the 21-year-old has completed her degree in psychology. All while working and taking as many three-hour trips home possible.

"I'm not done yet," she said, laughing. "I'll give her more degrees, and I want to start being that motivation for my younger sisters."

Josselyn (far right) with her two sisters at a Danza Azteca performance. Josselyn said she began dancing at 8, and it soon became a family tradition to share with her mother and sisters.

Josselyn Sanchez

"I feel like going back home really motivated me because I missed home and I really love being with my family," Josselyn said. "That really made me take all of these classes and not think 'this is so hard' because I want to be with my family and help them out."

During a FacTime call with Sylvia, she told ABC10 that it's a dream to be able to say that your daughter is off to college, and a bigger dream to say your daughter is graduating.

The tears came when we asked Sylvia if she knew how proud her daughter has always been of her.

"She said for a long time, she didn't think that I would want people to know that this is my mom," Josselyn translated, wiping tears from her eyes. "Just because a lot of people look down at people with these jobs. And they think that it's not a job for people to (be proud to) say 'my mom works here.'"

She knows now, that Josselyn will always be proud.

SALINAS, Calif. - Josselyn Sanchez with her mom, Sylvia.

Josselyn Sanchez

