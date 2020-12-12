x
Top officials at most UC schools call for tuition increase

Chancellors and senior officials at five of the UC schools say that a $300 million budget cut and depressed revenues have made a tuition increase a necessity.

LOS ANGELES — Officials at the majority of University of California campuses are calling for its regents to consider a tuition increase for the 2022 school year due to drops in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Chancellors and senior officials at five of the nine UC schools say that a $300 million budget cut and depressed revenues amid the pandemic have made a tuition increase a necessity. The UC regents have increased tuition just once since 2011. Last March, the regents were scheduled to vote on a five-year plan to raise tuition and fees that would have begun in the fall. But the proposal did not take place after the pandemic forced widespread shutdowns. 

