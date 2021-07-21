x
Tuition hike on table for University of California schools

If approved, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year.

SAN FRANCISCO — University of California regents are asking for tuition increases they say are needed to provide a quality education.

The Board of Regents will consider the request at Thursday's meeting. Student groups oppose the increases as an unfair burden on low-income families. But UC officials say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families. 

If approved, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year. They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

