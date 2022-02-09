University of California extends undergraduate application period

“As our campuses begin their academic year, the admissions team at the University of California is busy planning for the upcoming application cycle and cannot wait to welcome the next class of exceptional undergraduates to the University,” the executive director of Undergraduate Admissions at UC, Han Mi Yoon-Wu said in a statement. “We recognize that the application period can be stressful and confusing, which is why we hope the expanded timeline will allow prospective students to work on their applications earlier and afford them the opportunity to research the campuses that best align with their aspirations for college.”