University of California extends undergraduate application period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prospective undergraduate students at University of California schools now have an extra month to submit applications, the college system announced Friday.
The application period, originally scheduled to open on Nov. 1 was opened a month early on Oct. 1. The deadline to apply remains Nov. 30.
“As our campuses begin their academic year, the admissions team at the University of California is busy planning for the upcoming application cycle and cannot wait to welcome the next class of exceptional undergraduates to the University,” the executive director of Undergraduate Admissions at UC, Han Mi Yoon-Wu said in a statement. “We recognize that the application period can be stressful and confusing, which is why we hope the expanded timeline will allow prospective students to work on their applications earlier and afford them the opportunity to research the campuses that best align with their aspirations for college.”
Applicants with questions can contact the UC Application Center at 800-207-1710 or by emailing ucinfo@applyucsupport.net.
