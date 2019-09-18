SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — University of California President Janet Napolitano has announced she plans to step down in August 2020.

Napolitano made the announcement Wednesday at a meeting of the university's Board of Regents.

A former U.S. secretary of homeland security and Democratic governor of Arizona, Napolitano became the first woman to lead the 10-campus University of California system in September 2013.

Napolitano said in a statement that the decision to step down was tough and bittersweet, "But the time is right."

She did not elaborate.

Hundreds of pages of charging documents released by the FBI detail how William “Rick” Singer of Sacramento created and operated a massive, nationwide college admissions scam helping the elite of the elite fake their children's way into top universities by altering test scores and doctoring athletic recruitment applications.