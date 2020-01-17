SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The University of California is considering annual tuition increases over five years under a sweeping plan to raise more money for financial aid and campus needs.

The Los Angeles Times reports that UC regents will consider two plans to raise fees at their meeting next Wednesday. One plan calls for raising tuition and fees for all students annually by the cost of inflation.

The other would raise tuition and fees once for each incoming class but keep those costs flat for six years.

This comes after tuition decreased for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2019.

For California's other state school, there's a chance students wouldn't have to pay tuition for their first two years of attendance. According to ABC Los Angeles, Assembly Member Miguel Santiago introduced Assembly Bill 1862, which would provide two years of tuition-free education at any California State university if it were to become law.

Read the full story about tuition increases here.

