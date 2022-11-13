Thousands of UC workers set to strike Monday

According to UAW 2865, 98% of members from three unions voted to approve the strike on Nov. 2.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of University of California workers are slated to go on strike starting Monday as contract negotiations between four bargaining units and the UC system reached a stalemate.

According to UAW 2865, which represents nearly 19,000 UC workers, 98% of members from its union, UAW 5810 and Student Researchers United UAW, voted to approve a strike on Nov. 2.

The strike is an option that the unions say will go into effect as early as 8 a.m. Monday if an agreement is not reached by that time.

In a statement to ABC10, the University of California said that they have been willing to compromise in negotiations.

"Our primary goal in these negotiations is achieving multiyear agreements that recognize these employees’ important and highly valued contributions," the statement said in part. "The University has provided fair responses to UAW on priority issues of concern to all four bargaining units, including in areas of fair pay, a respectful work environment, and housing."

At issue, according to the unions, are pay, climate and transit, support for working parents, international scholar rights, job security and disability justice.

The unions have called for salary increases, free public transit for workers, cash incentives to commute via sustainable means, subsidies for the purchase and maintenance of bikes, childcare reimbursements, dependent healthcare, expanded family leave, reimbursement of visa fees, longer guaranteed appointment lengths, appointment security, fully accessible technology, online access for lab meetings and more.

In a posting on their website, the unions allege unfair labor practices by the UC system.

"During many months of bargaining, we have made strong proposals to guarantee dignified compensation and equity in the workplace, but progress is being thwarted by UC’s unlawful conduct." the website post says. "The unlawful actions go to the heart of some key issues such as compensation, transit, and necessary information on a host of other critical topics. This type of bad faith conduct cannot go unchecked."

In its statement, the UC system said they were bargaining in good faith.

"Negotiations are progressing, and many tentative agreements have been reached on key issues such as a respectful work environment and health and safety matters," the statement said. "We are committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith and reaching full agreements as soon as possible."

If no agreement is reached Monday morning, the strike would cover nearly 48,000 employees including postdoctoral scholars, academic researchers, teaching assistants, readers, tutors and graduate student researchers.

Picket lines at some campuses are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Monday. At UC Davis, picketing is expected to start at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. starting Monday.

Strikers will be picketing near Russell Boulevard and Howard Way and at Hutchison Drive and LaRue Road.

