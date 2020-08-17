Unhealthy air from wildfire smoke postpones Reno schools

School officials didn’t decide until Sunday night to postpone starting the new school year.

RENO, Nev. — After weeks of debating how best to begin the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials in Reno postponed reopening classrooms Monday due to unhealthy air quality and other concerns about a nearby California wildfire.

Washoe County schools had been scheduled to reopen Monday for the first time since March as part of a district-wide plan to combine in-person and distance learning.