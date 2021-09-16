Unvaccinated Sac State students to be dropped from in-person classes, school official says

The California State University system requires students to provide proof of vaccination status by Sept. 30.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State school officials are moving to ensure students verify their vaccination status or declare an exemption before the end of September.

At Sacramento State, students have until Sept. 27 to complete the required forms or they will be dropped from in-person classes. The California State University system as a whole has a deadline of Sept. 30.

Students who fail to meet the deadline will be denied campus access and could face consequences.

"Students will go through a progressive student conduct process," Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Mills said. "Our first thing is to give them a warning, you must complete your certification, but that will become progressive if students ignore that responsibility."

Mills told ABC10 that 81% of the Sacramento State student population have certified they are vaccinated against COVID-19. He said students are heeding the requirements. Initially, the university sent vaccination notices to 4,306 students. Since then, 2,100 have completed their certifications, according to a news release.

Anita Fitzhugh spokesperson for Sacramento State told ABC10 on Thursday in an email that, "All Sacramento State students and employees who access campus facilities are required to declare that they have received an approved COVID-19 vaccine; or have an appropriate medical or religious exemption; or that they do not plan to access campus or any campus programs."

"After the 27th that's when it is most critical," Mills said. "Because if students have a face-to-face class then, but they have not certified, then that face-to-face class will be administratively dropped."