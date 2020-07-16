'The real planning starts now' | Washington Unified School District will begin school year virtually

West Sacramento public schools will begin the next school year 100% virtually as cases in Yolo County rise.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After seeing a spike of coronavirus cases in Yolo County, Washington Unified School District, West Sacramento's only public school district, announced on Wednesday the 2020-2021 school year will begin 100% virtually.

The announcement came less than a week after teachers called into a WUSD board meeting to voice their concerns about returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially after district officials announced an employee tested positive for the virus.

The district held a virtual meeting on July 9 to discuss three options of what reopening could look like. A blended learning model would have both in-person and distance learning, or the district could continue with teaching students virtually.

WUSD cited Yolo County health officials that have reported 999 confirmed coronavirus cases within the county. District officials said in an announcement that schools would have to be online until the county begins to see a decline in cases.

WUSD officials said they would be using the next two months to decide whether to keep classes online or change to a blended learning model.

Jesse Kalinsky, a 6th grade math teacher, said even though she can't wait to back the classroom and see her students in person, she is concerned about bringing the disease back to her home.

Kalinsky's son has underlying health conditions that could be worsened if he is infected with the coronavirus.

Initially, WUSD gave itself a deadline of July 23 to land on a plan of how schools could reopen. Kalinsky criticized the district not making a decision sooner because teachers would have little time to plan out their classes.

"The real planning starts now," Kalinsky said. "I know exactly what to start looking at and start drilling to how to best my students with what I know what is going to be happening as opposed to what might be happening."

