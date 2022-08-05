West Point Elementary School cancels classes due to COVID-19, teacher shortage

The Calaveras Unified School District said Wednesday that about 24% of West Point Elementary School students were absent and about half of the staff was out.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — West Point Elementary School in Calaveras County canceled classes about a week into the school year due to COVID-19 and teacher shortages.

The Calaveras Unified School District posted on Facebook Wednesday night that about 24% of students were absent and about half of the staff was out.

In a message to parents on August 2, the Calaveras Unified School District said that there have about 30 unfilled positions including six teachers, four bus drivers, and 15 paraprofessionals.

"The efforts will continue to find staff, even after school starts, but in the meantime, there will have to be adjustments made to staffing assignments, class coverage, student schedules, programs and services — that will impact staff and students. We are also experiencing a shortage of substitutes to till positions when staff are absent. Like last year, we will have to look to staff and administration to help cover these classes," the district wrote in a statement.

All schools in the district started on Wednesday, July 27, according to a back-to-school packet.

A hybrid teaching model was discussed, but ultimately the district said it wasn't possible for Thursday or Friday. The district is planning on reassessing over the weekend to make a decision for next week.

Watch more on ABC10