TURLOCK, Calif. — Stanislaus State University is a smaller campus than some of the nearby California State University and University of California neighbors. But it continues to make strides in serving new generations of college students, including those heading to college for the first time.

More than 9,000 students have made Stanislaus State University their university of choice.

What to know about Stanislaus State:

Although it’s called Stanislaus State, the university is actually located in Turlock. It was originally located at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in 1957, before it found its current home on Monte Vista Avenue.

It was somewhat separated from the city, but, as the city grew, the university found itself near popular areas like Geer Road and Monte Vista Avenue, which offered nearby shopping and eating spots for college students.

While the university is typically seen as a commuter campus, university leadership has continued to try making its campus community more connected to the city.

One of the ways they’ve pushed forward on that is the Stanislaus State University bus pass that lets students ride public transit for free around the city.

What do people tend to major in at Stanislaus?

According to data from the university, these were the most popular majors at Stanislaus State in 2017.

For undergraduates:

- BS Business Administration: 1,546 (32.6%)

- BA Psychology: 1,062 (22.4%)

- BA Liberal Studies: 726 (15.3%)

- BA/BS Biological Sciences: 713 (15.1%)

- BA Criminal Justice: 690 (14.6%)

Nursing is also recognized as a top major for the university’s undergraduates.

For graduates:

- MA Education: 213 (43%)

- MSW Social Work: 138 (28%)

- MBA Business Administration: 60 (12%)

- MPA Public Administration: 55 (11%)

- EDD Educational Leadership: 32 (6%)

Masters degrees in Psychology are also among the top degrees for graduates.

While these are among the most popular, the university touts more than 100 majors, minors, and concentrations and 25 graduate programs.

Claims to fame:

1. Ranked #26 among the country’s top colleges for transfer students by Money Magazine.

2. More than 70 percent of transfers and nearly 80 percent of first freshman are first-generation college students.

Heading to college for the first time? At Stanislaus State, you aren’t the only one. The university has taken efforts to support its first-generation students, both from the moment they arrive to campus and into the classroom.

3. Ranked by Princeton Review as one of the best undergraduate colleges consistently, a designation given to only 15 percent of colleges and universities in the country.

4. Among the top 100 colleges for bachelor’s degrees awarded to Hispanic students.

The university's STEM Success program has garnered national recognition and has also boosted grade point averages and degree attainment for Hispanic and underrepresented populations in the STEM fields.

5. The Dr. Marvalene Hughes University Reflecting Pond.

The pond and four lakes on campus store more than 12 million gallons of water and lets the university maintain its landscape without using the City of Turlock’s water supply.

Located right at the center of the campus, the reflecting pond has provided flood control, water recycling, climate control for campus buildings, and a rest area for the university’s many geese that ornament the area.

The pond was renamed after the university's longest serving president Dr. Marvalene Hughes, their first female and African-American president.

________________________________________________________________

