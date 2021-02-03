When will schools reopen? This evolving California hub could have an answer for you.

The State of California Safe Schools For All Hub is still undergoing beta testing and state officials say new tools and resources are being added routinely.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders unveiled a $6.6-billion plan to safely reopen schools as California continues to show positive signs in the fight against coronavirus.

Money for the “Safe Schools for All” plan is divided into two parts, with $2 billion for issues related to health and $4.6 billion will go toward “reimagining the school year,” Newsom said.

Under the plan, all California public schools, regardless of tier, will be required to reopen for all students attending Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through 2nd grade and for high-needs students in all grades by the end of March. Schools in “red tier” counties or better are will be required to reopen for all students in all elementary grades and at least one middle or high school grade. If they do not, they will lose 1% of eligible funds every day until they are reopened.

So, how will you know when your child can go back to in-person learning? Well, the state created a centralized hub with mapping tools to help figure that out based on school districts, charter schools, or private schools.

The mapping tool is continuously updated, according to state officials. A legend in the upper right-hand corner shows the color-coded status of the phase of reopening, from in-person learning, to hybrid, to distance-learning only.

Users can search for their schools directly with a search box in the upper left-hand corner, too, or use their mouse to click and drag to explore different parts of the state using the mouse wheel to zoom in and out.

Toggle buttons, also in the upper left-hand corner, let users switch between elementary, middle, and high school grade levels.

Users can learn a breadth of information on individual schools and districts as well by clicking on or searching for them. Information like whether they have a safety plan in place (with links provided), how much COVID funding they’ve received, and PPE and other supplies received, too.

The hub is still undergoing beta testing and state officials say new tools and resources are being added routinely.

