Woodland elementary school granted waiver to return to in-person classes

WOODLAND, Calif. — A private elementary school in Yolo County was granted a waiver from the state to return in-person classes.

Woodland Christian School is the first school in Yolo County to be granted a waiver. Students could be allowed back as early as Friday, but the Daily Democrat reports school officials have decided to start back on Tuesday, September 8.

County health officers can only grant a waiver after considering local COVID-19 data and consulting with the California Department of Public Health. It only applies though to grades transitional kindergarten up to sixth grade.

Six other applications from schools in the county are currently under review. Yolo County has been on the state’s watchlist since July 8. After the state switched to the “blueprint” model, Yolo County was placed on the “widespread” or most restrictive tier.