Elk Grove Food Bank's annual 'Run 4 Hunger' fundraiser goes virtual due to coronavirus

The food bank says that, compared to last year, the demand for assistance is up by 600% in the daily number of new households, which is around 4,000 new clients.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the Elk Grove Food Bank, but this year the 16th annual Elk Grove "Run 4 Hunger" is going to be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank says that, compared to last year, the demand for assistance is up by 600% in the daily number of new households, which is around 4,000 new clients.

The food bank says the new demand comes at a time when the normal sources of donated food from grocery stores and food drives have dropped significantly.

Those reasons are why the food bank says it wasn’t a choice to find a way to continue the Run 4 Hunger in some new format, but a necessity.

“We recognize this is not the same as the physical run, but participants have been very accommodating,” said Suman Singha, who is chair of the run and also on the food bank’s board of directors. “The number of people who have signed up have been very interested in supporting the food bank so all in all it has worked quite well.”

Participants joining the run have to sign up online, run or walk a 5k or 10k between June 27 and July 31.

“You already are supporting a cause with the virtual run yet doing your exercise and doing something good for the community," Singha said. “Or you can stay in bed and get full credit and yet support a good cause.”

People interested can also submit proof to the Run 4 Hunger’s unofficial results. The proof can be a picture of your phone, watch, or some device that shows the distance.

The food bank says 94 cents of every dollar raised goes to programs and services at the Elk Grove Food Bank. The virtual Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger kicks off tomorrow and you have until July 31. To find out more information, click here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter