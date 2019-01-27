ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tyler was unaware he would be jobless after helping law enforcement catch a wanted suspect outside the Roseville Best Buy he worked at on January 11.

The suspect, 35-year-old Reno resident Timothy Trujillo was wanted for a felony warrant by Nevada State officials and Placer County Sheriffs after detectives were informed Trujillo might be evading law enforcement in the Roseville area.

According to Placer County Sheriff spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott, special operations detectives with Placer County tracked Trujillo to the Roseville Best Buy near Galleria Boulevard and attempted to make contact with him. But after nearing the officers, Trujillo punched one officer in the face and fled on foot to escape.

That's when Tyler stepped in.

While working security outside the store, he saw Trujillo punch one of the officers and run away. Tyler sprinted into action.

After he tackled the suspect, officers were able to subdue Trujillo and put him in handcuffs.

“Obviously, we are very grateful [Tyler] intervened," Lt. Scott said. "Luckily no one was hurt. That’s our first and most pressing concern in something like this, but because he intervened we were able to catch this man and take him off the streets."

Detectives not only found meth, stolen property and what appeared to be other burglary tools in Trujillio's car, but they were also able to connect him to several other burglaries in Placer County.

Trujillo was booked into the South Placer Jail without bail for charges including assaulting and resisting a peace officer, possession of burglary tools and meth, and a burglary.

Tyler says he was let go from his job on Friday January 25, after that incident because of Best Buy's zero tolerance of employee involvement with attempting to stop theft and other illegal events. Though ABC10 has reached out for comment from Best Buy on their exact policy, many retail companies prohibit employees from interacting with potential crime suspects as a matter of safety for the employee.

Although the detectives were grateful for Tyler's quick thinking, Lt. Scott stressed that officers prefer that citizens do not get involved in law enforcement matters.

"We don’t want to see someone get hurt and our deputies are trained to deal with situations like this," Lt. Scott said.

Although Tyler helped put an interstate felon behind bars, he is still unemployed because of the incident.