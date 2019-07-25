SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We're experiencing a heat wave in Northern California.

So, why not enjoy a Dairy Queen Blizzard? You'll be helping a good cause while enjoying your tasty treat!

That's because today is Miracle Treat Day, when $1 or more from every Blizzard sold is donated to support local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In the Sacramento region, that hospital is UC Davis Children's Hospital.

Click here to find your local Dairy Queen.

