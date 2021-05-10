2 major venues to lift virus capacity limits in Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry will begin weekly performances at full capacity this month, and the Nashville Soccer Club will open at near capacity this month as well.

Two major Nashville venues will soon lift capacity restrictions as the city continues to reopen from implementing limitations on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News outlets reported that Nashville Soccer Club will open at near capacity for its May 23 match. Face coverings will still be encouraged, but not required for outdoors.

Meanwhile, Grand Ole Opry will begin weekly performances at full capacity on May 14 for the first time in more than a year. The indoor mask mandate will remain in place.

That first night's show will include Opry members Lorrie Morgan and the Oak Ridge Boys.