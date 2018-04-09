After his birth captivated millions of animal lovers throughout the world, Tajiri will soon say good-bye to Animal Adventure Park.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Animal Adventure Park announced that Tajiri, the son of world-famous April the Giraffe, will leave the park at the end of October.

Animal Adventure is partnering with the Wildlife Conservation Center of Virginia. The center will oversee the exhibit design, build out and transport of Tajiri to their new facility, the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, located outside of Raleigh, NC.

"This move will allow Tajiri to play a vital role in the conservation and propagation initiatives that align with the facilities mission statement," the Facebook post stated.

Tajiri will be joined by female companions, to "continue the genetic pool of healthy giraffes in management programs."

Tajiri's departure will be documented for fans, the post assures.

And live cam lovers need not to worry.

"A Tajiri cam is in your future," the post promises.

April the Giraffe sprang to fame in February of 2017, when a live cam streamed her pregnancy with Tajiri to the world.

​​​​​​​Tajiri was born on April 15, 2017 to an audience of about about 1.2 million viewers have of the live YouTube stream, and around 800,000 viewers of the park's Facebook Live video. He was named by one of the park's former giraffe keepers, Allysa Swilley, after a naming contest revealed the most voted option to be "Allysa's choice."

Since Tajiri's birth, it was planned that he would leave the park for safety purposes.

According to a previous report by the Press & Sun Bulletin / pressconnects.com, Tajiri was expected to leave the park after April raised him naturally and he has weaned himself after six to 12 months.

But the park won't be without a baby for long.

On July 25, after months of questions and speculation, it was confirmed that April is pregnant with her fifth calf. She is due in the Spring of 2019.

This pregnancy will be live streamed as well.

