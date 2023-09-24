HOUSTON — Beyoncé is full of surprises at her concerts and the first of two nights of her Renaissance World Tour at NRG Stadium was no exception.
On Saturday night the crowd went wild when Beyoncé brought out fellow Houston superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Together, the two performed 'Savage.'
There was another major Houston star in the house Saturday. It was Lizzo, who was at NRG Stadium taking in the show. The crowd went wild over video of her entering.
Beyoncé performs again Sunday night.
As for the ‘on mute’ viral challenge that Beyoncé has led at her shows, social media commenters said the Houston crowd has some work to do. Check out how they did here.