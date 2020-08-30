'Black Panther' airing commercial-free Sunday night on ABC10, Chadwick Boseman tribute to follow

The movie starts at 8 p.m. on ABC10.

CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC will be airing "Black Panther" on Sunday night in tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at the age of 43.

The movie will be aired commercial free at 8 p.m. It'll be followed by an ABC News special, "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King."

Boseman, known best for playing King T'Challa in "Black Panther," passed away on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

A tweet from Boseman's Twitter account said in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The tweet from Boseman's account has since become the most-liked of all time.

Boseman also donned the iconic cowl in other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." He also played several Black icons throughout his career, including Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020