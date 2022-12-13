'A huge honor to be here' | Stars align for California's Hall of Fame

A new exhibition featuring photos and artifacts of this year's inductees opens Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some of California’s biggest stars and brightest minds came together for the 15th annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony Tuesday.

"You know it goes on and on, but what’s really neat is when they all get up on that stage together, and they’re all like in awe of each other," said Amanda Meeker, executive director of the California Museum.

From visionary choreographer Alonzo King to Latin music legends Los Tigres Del Norte, they're among the honorees this year for the Hall of Fame. They share the honors with the likes of Chef Roy Choi, a Southern California pioneer of the modern food truck movement and cuisines such as Korean-Mexican fusion.

"It’s really the influences of everything I went through, the flavors of Mexico and Korea, and El Salvador and Guatemala all mixed together," said Choi.

However, if there was a winner of the youth vote, it would likely be U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe. She got her start on the pitch in Redd and became a star for her work on the field and what she represents to the next generation.

"Being a little kid from California, it’s a huge honor to be here but to know that I’m inspiring the little ones and hopefully creating a path forward from them - means everything to me," said Rapinoe.

The hall of fame ceremony reminds every Californian at least once a year that this is a state to be proud of. A new exhibition featuring photos and artifacts of this year's inductees opens Wednesday.

