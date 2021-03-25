LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: This video was originally posted in October 2020.
Chrissy Teigen has deleted her popular Twitter account, saying the site no longer plays a positive role in her life.
Teigen had more than 13.7 million followers on the site, where she shared everything from jokes about her husband John Legend and their children to the heartbreak of a miscarriage last year. She was also open about her political opinions.
She wrote Wednesday that she's experienced so many attacks from low-follower accounts that she's “deeply bruised.” In one of her final posts, she told her followers to “never forget that your words matter.”
Some Twitter users are saddened by the sudden departure after 10 years, agreeing with Teigen that there was negativity surrounding her account.
Teigen's Instagram account, with more than 34 million followers, remains active.
