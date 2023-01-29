Best movies of the year heading back to silver screen

Two Sacramento area Cinemarks are bringing the Oscar nominees back to the big screen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The best movies of the year are coming back to the silver screen in March. All 10 movies nominated for Best Picture are returning to two Sacramento area Cinemarks.

With Cinemark's Oscar Movie Week, all 10 will be playing at the Century 16 Greenback Lane theater in Sacramento and Blue Oaks Century Theatres in in Rocklin. The festival runs from March 6 through March 12.

The 10 movies up for best picture are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

While streaming services like dominated the 2022 Oscars, the movies that drew moviegoers to the theater made up many of 2023's top contenders. That includes two sequels in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Also included in the movie lineup are the Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees. They've been bundled up into a single viewing from March 10 through March 12.

Digital festival passes are on sale for $40, but individual showtime tickets are also available.

For more information on how to buy them, click HERE.

