Production company cancels 'Dallas Sting' movie starring Matthew McConaughey

The film about the 1984 girls soccer team was almost fully cast and slated to begin production in six weeks.

WASHINGTON — Six weeks before production was set to begin, "Dallas Sting" was scrapped by its production company Skydance, according to Deadline.

Full details of the films cancellation weren't yet forthcoming, according to the outlet. However it was reported that the film was pulled due to "an impropriety that Skydance and producers were aware of."

After producers investigated allegations, they scrapped the movie, Deadline reports. The film was based on true events of a girls soccer team from Dallas who headed to China in 1984 and competed against some of the best women's soccer teams at the time.

A little over a month ago, the company cast Matthew McConaughey as Bill Kinder, the Texan coach for girls soccer team. The film touched on the underdog story of Kinder, who had no prior soccer coaching experience and led the team to greatness.

The iconic girls soccer team from Dallas made history in the 1980s as the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.

Production was set to begin in October in New Orleans, according to Deadline. Both Skydance and McConaughey pulled out of the film.

In 1984, the American girls soccer team were selected by the U.S. Soccer Federation to represent the US overseas in China for the first ever FIFA tournament for women's national teams.

After showing their greatness overseas, four of the Sting soccer players were invited to join the 16-player roster for the US Women's National Team in 1991 for the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup.