With each room based on a different movie, the Lake Stevens house has fans all over the world.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — On a cul-de-sac in Lake Stevens, Kelsey Hermanson created her own personal happiest place on earth.

"It's our home and we made it magical for us to live in’” she said.

From the moment guests use the Tinkerbell door knocker or hear the doorbell play It’s A Small World, they're welcomed into a home decorated with all things Disney.

"There's a Beauty and the Beast dining room, a Rapunzel room which is our front entry room, we have a Lilo and Stitch living room, we have a Cinderella bedroom, an Aladdin bathroom, an Ariel bathroom, and an Alice (in Wonderland) bathroom. And a princess playroom, and a Lady in the Tramp nursery. And an Enchanted Tiki Room guest room. And I think that's all of them, I'm pretty sure," Hermanson said, laughing.

She shares the home with husband Eric and their two young daughters. In every room, special details make the themes come to life.

In the playroom, a Toy Story toy bin is full of Toy Story toys. The faucet in the Aladdin bathroom is a magic lamp. The Little Mermaid bathroom features jellyfish dangling from the ceiling and thingamabobs galore on the vanity.



"We actually did Ariel tiles (on the floor,) they're little tiles with glitter grout and it looks really fantastic, it looks like her fin,” Hermanson said.

The best part about her Disney home may be the price. Hermanson is a hardcore bargain hunter who frequents Goodwill and Facebook Marketplace for deals. Roughly 75% of everything in her Magic Kingdom is second hand and DIY.

"I say that the Disney items find me and I just put them where they belong," she said.

When her neighbor was getting rid of a decorative plant base, Hermanson repurposed it into a Mickey topiary. She hand-painted lamp shades to resemble the lanterns in Tangled. She scored her castle-inspired dining table and chairs from Craigslist for $100.