PHOENIX — Scottsdale native Emma Stone is staying busy.

The Oscar-winning actress has seemingly done it all: She's outrun zombies in "Zombieland" and the upcoming "Zombieland: Double Tap," danced and sang alongside Ryan Gosling in "La La Land" and even bowed down to Queen Anne in "The Favourite."

RELATED: Disney teases 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen 2,' and more at D23 convention

But now Stone is taking on a new, but familiar, role: Cruella de Vil in the upcoming "101 Dalmatians" spinoff film "Cruella."

The first look was revealed at the Walt Disney Company's biannual D23 convention Saturday, in which Stone, via video message, said the film has a "punk rock" vibe and is set in London in the 1970s.

Stone will be joined on the big screen by Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry. It was directed by “I, Tonya” filmmaker Craig Gillespie.

"Cruella" is expected to come to theaters May 28, 2021.

RELATED: Scottsdale native Emma Stone returns for 'Zombieland: Double Tap'