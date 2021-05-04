New Fairfield Dave & Buster's set to open in May

Dave & Buster's is looking for 127 people to hire for the new Fairfield location.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield's first Dave & Buster's officially has a debut date.

The restaurant and entertainment venue will debut its 17th California location on May 24 at the Solano Town Center. While it's the 17th site for California, it'll be Fairfield's first-ever Dave & Busters location.

The new site followed the closure of the Sears at Solano Town Center, which was one of the multiple locations shuttered by the company in 2018. In its place, the mall landed Dave & Buster's.

As the restaurant and arcade site sets its opening date, they're calling out for 127 potential hires to join their team. The new jobs include roles for managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

Anyone interested can apply online at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave & Buster's is an arcade and restaurant venue known for its arcade games, food, drinks and sports bar, which generally make it an entertainment site for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to open Dave & Buster’s and bring good, clean fun to Fairfield,” said General Manager, Alex Briones in a news release. “We’re looking to hire passionate and goal-oriented individuals with ‘work hard and play hard’ mentality and will provide a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience to all of our guests.”

