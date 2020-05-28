New 'Fraggle Rock' episodes coming to Apple TV

The original series debuted in 1983. The new series was ordered after an overwhelming reponse to the short series "Fraggle Rock: Rock On."

DENVER — Anyone who grew up in the 80s (myself included) likely has fond memories of the TV show Fraggle Rock. Those shows won't be a memory anymore, Apple announced this week that the beloved classic show is making a return with new episodes on Apple TV.

That announcement came following an overwhelming response to the recent debut of Apple TV+ shorts “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!." Each three to five minute long episodes were produced by the Jim Henson Company. Classic characters made appearances, along with some big name talent such as Neil Patrick Harris, Ziggy Marley, Tiffany Haddish, and Jason Mraz.

The short shows are available for free on the Apple TV+ app, no subscription required.

Each episode was shot using an iPhone 11s, in the homes of the puppeteers. The team records each induvial part and then edits them together to make the episode.

The new “Fraggle Rock” series will be reimagined and produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency. It will reunite the original stars – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt – for new songs and adventures, with the same spirit as the classic.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

The original television series debuted in 1983 and run until 1987. Apple also acquired the rights to stream those original episodes, making the first time it has offered older content.