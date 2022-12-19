Director Greta Gerwig recommends these places for Sacramento newcomers

Dua Lipa hosted the Sacramento native on her podcast "At Your Service."

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Famed director of "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women," Greta Gerwig, still loves her hometown and even has some tips for newcomers on the best way to experience it as well.

"I love Sacramento. I loved growing up there. I mean, I feel very lucky to be from a place, I think, to have deep roots in a place and to have people who've known me my whole life and to have a real almost like typography inside of myself," Gerwig shared on Dua Lipa's "At Your Service" podcast.

Gerwig paid tribute to Sacramento in her critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated movie "Lady Bird." She is now at the directorial helm of the new "Barbie" movie, set to debut July 21, 2023.

While on the pop star's podcast, she talked about the upcoming movie, her connection to Sacramento and more.

By way of Dua Lipa's newsletter, Service 95, Gerwig shared some spots in Sacramento that newcomers have to visit. Here's what she included.

Tres Hermanas

Crocker Art Museum

American River Parkway Bike Trail

Tower Bridge

California Certified Farmers Markets (Florin Road Farmers Market in particular)

Tower Theatre

To listen to the full podcast, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: