The wife of celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine said she was able to sit with her husband in the last hours of his life. Prine died Tuesday at 73 from complications of COVID-19.

Fiona Whelan Prine said in a statement Wednesday that “in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body."

Prine had survived throat and lunch cancer, continuing to record and perform despite those illnesses.

Fiona Prine also contracted the coronavirus, but has since recovered. She thanked everyone for the outpouring of love from fans all over the world. She also implored people of all ages to take the virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can cause more severe illness, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he is known for songs like “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes."

John Prine/WBIR

RELATED: Singer, songwriter John Prine dies at 73

RELATED: 'Sing his songs' | John Prine's family asks for prayers after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

His songs -- compassionate, funny, sage -- make up an American songbook that would be staggeringly intimidating if it wasn’t so warm and welcoming. He began -- with a dare at an infamous open mic -- a fully formed songwriter who through calamity and cancer never once wavered in his wry, homespun humanism. He was, anyone would say, as good as they come.

Prine was raised in the blue-color suburbs of Chicago by parents from Western Kentucky. He learned guitar from his brother. He was a mailman for a time, writing lyrics as he delivered letters. The first song he performed -- when coaxed onto that Chicago open-mic stage -- was “Sam Stone.” It remains one of Prine’s most heartbreaking songs. In it, he sings with a deadpan hopelessness about the fate of a drug-addicted veteran: “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes/ Jesus Christ died for nothin’, I suppose.”