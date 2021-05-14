x
Kardashians reveal mystery behind Nori's Black Book as Sacramento woman

A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that’s been cranking out droll posts from North West’s point of view.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans were tickled by a big reveal on Thursday night's “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 

A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that’s been cranking out droll posts from North West’s point of view since Kim’s eldest was born seven years ago. 

She’s Natalie Franklin, 34, of Sacramento, and she was thrilled to appear on the show after Kim and sister Khloe tracked her down. The sisters were equally excited after ruling out various family members and friends as the creator of @norisblackbook on Twitter and Instagram. 

Franklin told The Associated Press that she's a Kardashian superfan and has loved Kim and Kanye West's oldest since the day she was born.

