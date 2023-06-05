King Charles III's coronation is the first crowning ceremony in the United Kingdom in 70 years.

WASHINGTON — A day after King Charles III's historic coronation ceremony, the newly crowned royals will celebrate with an eclectic concert at Windsor Castle.

The celebration event will take place on Sunday, May 7, before a crowd of 20,000 people and will be broadcast live to the rest of the world. A collection of global icons and artists will be headlining the concert aimed to "celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism," the BBC said.

The concert, produced by the BBC, will also feature a "Lighting up the Nation" show which will illuminate signature locations across the U.K. using lasers, projectors and drone displays.

Here's everything to know about the Coronation Concert.

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

While a vast majority of celebrities and notable figures will be attending the concert, a select group of artists are tasked with headlining the show.

Katy Perry

"Teenage Dream" singer Katy Perry is a natural at performing before large crowds.

The 38-year-old singer and American Idol judge gave audiences "Left Shark" and an impeccable Super Bowl Halftime show performance in 2015, the highest-rated in the event's history. Perry also has close ties with the king as she is the ambassador to his charity, the British Asian Trust.

"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," Perry said in a statement.

Lionel Richie

Award-winning artist Lionel Richie is bringing his talent to the Coronation Concert. The singer, whose accolades range from Grammy to Oscar awards, will join his fellow American Idol Katy Perry on stage.

The "All Night Long" singer has his own royal ties as the first global ambassador for the Prince's Trust.

"To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration," Richie said in a statement.

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel

International Italian opera star Maestro Andrea Bocelli will be performing a duet alongside Grammy-winning singer Sir Bryn Terfel.

Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and received six classical BRIT awards in 2002. The Italian tenor sponsors an annual scholarship at the Royal College of Music dedicated to helping students overcome barriers and access world-class training, according to the BBC.

“I have had the great honor of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions. It is now another great honor to be asked to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III. My joy and excitement is multiplied as I have the chance to duet with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of love and collective solidarity,” Bocelli said.

Terfel, the Welsh bass-baritone who regularly performs at opera houses worldwide, is no stranger to the British royals. He was made Commander of the British Empire for his services to opera and was even awarded the Queen's Medal for Music in 2006.

In 2017, Terfel was recognized for his achievements in music with knighthood.

Take That

The British pop group with 12 No. 1 hits on U.K. charts are adding the Coronation Concert to their list of royal performances.

The group comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen has performed at many royal events, including a concert for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

"This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on! A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait,” the group told BBC.

Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench

Freya Ridings, the singer-songwriter behind the international hit "Lost without You," will perform a duet with classical composer and pianist Alexis Ffrench.

"I feel truly overwhelmed and in awe of the opportunity to sing at the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III - it feels like a 'pinch me' once in a lifetime moment in history and I’m feeling very honored to have been asked. Excited to be playing with a wonderful orchestra and alongside the incredible Alexis Ffrench on piano!” Ridings said.

The musicians will be backed by a 70-piece orchestra and house band.

Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger

The BBC said "Top Gun" actor Tom Cruise, pop star Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Tom Jones and even Winnie the Pooh will make an appearance at the event — though not all of them will be onstage in person. Cruise, Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and Dame Joan Collins will be among the stars featured in a pre-recorded series of sketches and segments about the new king.

Nicole Scherzinger, the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and a former X Factor judge, will sing a duet alongside world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of such a historic event. The UK has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance, " the Pussycat Dolls singer said.

The concert will also see a special appearance by the Coronation Choir, a diverse group of community choirs and amateur singers from across the U.K., according to the BBC.

A full list of performers is available on the BBC's official website.