LOS ANGELES — Noah Baumbach's divorce portrait "Marriage Story" is the top nominee for the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best motion picture, drama.

Netflix leads all companies with 17 total film nominations.

Three other Netflix films landed best picture nods, chief among them Martin Scorsese's mob epic "The Irishman," which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Surprisingly left out was its lead, Robert De Niro.

The streaming service is also the top television nominee, thanks to series like "The Kominsky Method" and "The Politician."

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5.