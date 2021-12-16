Megan Thee Stallion, Netflix announce exclusive deal for new TV series

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" will join the company for multiple projects under her new deal.

Netflix is working on something for the Hotties! The company announced on Twitter that they're teaming up with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion for multiple exclusive projects.

They didn't release many details but the deal does include a new series created and produced by the "Hot Girl Coach" herself.

Netflix shared a statement from Megan who said she's excited about the deal.

"I've always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I'm thrilled about this partnership with Netflix," she said. "Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can't wait to bring all of my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch."

Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has formed an exclusive first look deal to create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix pic.twitter.com/Po2E1XJTrI — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2021

Megan's longtime fans -- known as "Hotties" -- are already familiar with her potential as a producer. In 2019, she released a Halloween-themed mini series on her YouTube channel called, "Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in HOTTIEWEEN." She created the concept for the three-part series and starred in it as a private investigator-turned-vampire.

That's in addition to her "Hottie World" vlogs where she gives fans a behind-the-scenes look in the life of "Young Tina Snow."

It's been a busy and rewarding week for the Grammy-winning rapper. Last week, she graduated with her Bachelor's degree from Texas Southern University. Even during a busy schedule with new deals and performances, she crossed the commencement stage in person for her diploma.

The next day, Megan was honored with Houston's 2021 Hero Award from the 18th Congressional District. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented her the award and later tweeted, "You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city!"