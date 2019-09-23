DETROIT, Mich — The Motown mogul who launched the careers of numerous stars like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson has announced his retirement.

The Detroit Free Press reports Berry Gordy said he had "come full circle" at a 60th anniversary event for Motown Records on Sunday.

The 89-year-old Detroit native built Motown Records into a hit-making music, film and television empire that shattered racial barriers and introduced the world at large to the sounds of R&B, soul and funk. Gordy sold the record label in 1988, but remained active, developing a musical and staying involved with the Motown Museum's $50 million expansion campaign.

Speaking about retirement, Gordy said he has "dreamed about it, talked about it, threatened it" for years.

Director Lee Daniels also presented Gordy with the Motown Legacy honor.

READ MORE:

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Tall Girl: Fun Cast Interview | Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Eisner, Ava Michelle & Griffin Gluck

Hear from the stars of the new Netflix movie 'Tall Girl' in this fun and funny interview. Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Eisner, Ava Michelle, and Griffin Gluck talk about the craziest things they've done for love and their secret talents. The group also tries to match rom-com quotes to the movies with Kelly Savanna Deaton.