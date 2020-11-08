Fans are excited, while the haters fear the worst.

HANNA, AB — Nickelback is up to something.

A cryptic post on social media is stirring the internet on Tuesday.

The post features the Canadian rock band's logo with the words "FRIDAY 8/14."

Nickelback's last album, Feed the Machine, dropped in June 2017.

Last October, Billboard, citing Nielsen Music, reported that streams and sales for Nickelback's "Photograph" got a huge boost after President Trump tweeted a brief clip of the song as a dig at former Vice President Joe Biden.

Twitter eventually took down Trump's tweet, citing "valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

Reaction to Nickelback's pandemic-era social media post is mixed so far.

WHY GOD 2020 PLEASE STOP https://t.co/6ukXpKHmir — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) August 11, 2020

You don’t have to do this — Natalie (@jbfan911) August 11, 2020

Others are excited for what could be happening on Friday, Aug. 14.

Nickelback is singlehandedly coming to save 2020 https://t.co/ae0rZG678T — Al (@alyssadurbin) August 10, 2020

Tuesday morning, Nickelback posted an additional message on Twitter: a 12-second video with drums.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.