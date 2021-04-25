Northern California talent takes home Oscar gold at Academy Awards

An animator with the movie "Soul" and H.E.R. took home Oscar gold at the Academy Awards.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California got some representation at the Oscars this year with at least two talents taking home the gold.

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” won the Academy Award for best original song. The Oscar went to songwriters Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas and H.E.R., who also performed it.

H.E.R., who has ties to Vallejo, beat out four other contenders to take home the Oscar.

From the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night, H.E.R. thanked her father for playing her funk and soul from the late 60s, when the film about Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton was set.

"Soul" also took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, however, the win comes a little closer to home due to animator Bobby Podesta. Podesta is from Sacramento and served as Supervising Animator on "Soul".

Podesta has also worked on other animated films like "A Bug's Life," "Toy Story 2," Monsters, Inc." "Finding Nemo," and "The Incredibles."

