Outside Lands announces return to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco for its 14th annual music festival. The show runs from Aug. 5 to 7 at Golden Gate Park.

The three-day event, which is known for selling out quickly, is offering an "Eager Beaver" ticket presale to give fans a chance to secure tickets at the lowest possible price.

Presale tickets will be made available April 13 at 10 a.m. and will be offered on a limited first come, first serve basis starting at $359 for three-day general admission and $799 for VIP.

The event has also partnered with local interior designer and event planner, Ken Fulk, for an elevated ticket experience offered as the Golden Gate Club, which includes a number of luxury festival perks.

Access to the "Eager Beaver" presale and additional information on pricing and ticket offerings can be found on the Outside Lands website.

The festival lineup is still to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

