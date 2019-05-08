NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from "Grown-ish" in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.