Sacramento's Jessica Chastain wins SAG Award for performance in George & Tammy

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Screen Actors Guild Awards started off with a huge win for a Sacramento native.
Jessica Chastain took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. She was nominated alongside Julia Garner, Niecy Nash-Betts and Amanda Seyfriend.
Chastain earned the honors for her role in the Showtime country music power couple series "George & Tammy."
Notably, Chastain won an award last year for female actor in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and her first SAG Award came in 2012 for cast in a Motion Picture for "The Help."
The now three-time winner has also had prior SAG Award nominations in 2013 for "Zero Dark Thirty" and 2012 for female actor in a supporting role for the "The Help."
Her turn as Tammy Fay in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" also earned her Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2022.
