Sacramento's Jessica Chastain wins SAG Award for performance in George & Tammy

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Screen Actors Guild Awards started off with a huge win for a Sacramento native.

Jessica Chastain took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. She was nominated alongside Julia Garner, Niecy Nash-Betts and Amanda Seyfriend.

Chastain earned the honors for her role in the Showtime country music power couple series "George & Tammy."

Notably, Chastain won an award last year for female actor in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and her first SAG Award came in 2012 for cast in a Motion Picture for "The Help."

The now three-time winner has also had prior SAG Award nominations in 2013 for "Zero Dark Thirty" and 2012 for female actor in a supporting role for the "The Help."

Her turn as Tammy Fay in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" also earned her Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2022.

"To every actor watching, I look forward to working with you. I will see you on set!"



Inspiring, iconic, @jes_chastain!#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DsQVjkhFf3 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023