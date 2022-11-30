'Saturday Night Live' announces final hosts of 2022

Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" will air three live episodes in December with four hosts.

The sketch comedy series announced Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Austin Butler will host the final episodes of 2022.

"SNL" returns from a Thanksgiving break on Saturday, Dec. 3, with host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host together on Saturday, Dec. 10. The comedians currently star in Hulu’s "Only Murders in the Building" and will tour together in 2023. Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest.

Austin Butler — star of the film "Elvis" — will make his first appearance as host on Saturday, Dec. 17. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will appear for the second time as musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 9:30 p.m. MT on NBC and Peacock.

