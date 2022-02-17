'Saturday Night Live' taps next 3 hosts

John Mulaney will join SNL's Five-Timers Club.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” announced Thursday it will return from a Winter Olympics hiatus on Saturday, Feb. 26.

John Mulaney will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Feb. 26 with LCD Soundsystem performing for the second time as musical guest.

Award-winning actor Oscar Isaac will make his hosting debut on Saturday, March 5. Isaac stars in Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight,” which debuts on Disney+ March 30. Charli XCX will perform as musical guest for the second time.

Zoë Kravitz will make her first appearance as “Saturday Night Live” host on Saturday, March 12. Kravitz stars as Catwoman, Selina Kyle, in “The Batman” which arrives in theaters March 4.

Rosalía is scheduled to perform as musical guest for the first time on March 12.

Every season of “SNL” is now available to stream on Peacock.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

